India second country after China to burn one billion tonnes of coal: IEA

India has become the second country after China to burn more than one billion tonnes (BT) of coal in 2022, as demand grew at 8 per cent, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based intergovernmental organisation.

The agency’s latest report showed that demand rose by 5.5 per cent in the first half of 2023 on continued strong economic growth and reliance on coal, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI).

The report stated: “With growth in the power sector slowing down a bit in the second half, we expect a total increase of five per cent for the year, totalling 1.2 BT.”

The report added that both China and India will account for 70 per cent of global coal consumption, or double the amount of coal burnt in the rest of the world combined.

According to the report, the share of China, India, and the ASEAN region is expected to reach 76 per cent in 2024, and the share of coal consumption of the US and the European Union will fall to 8 per cent.

Globally, demand is seen topping the record level of 2022. As per 'Coal 2022' report last December, global coal demand rose above 8.3 BT.

The report said: “The turn to coal-fired generation was further supported by overall weak nuclear power and hydropower production, contributing to a new record global high of 10,440 terrawatt-hour (TWh) being generated from coal, representing 36 per cent of the world’s electricity generation, up one percentage point compared to 2021."