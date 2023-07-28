Parle tops Kantar's in-home FMCG brand ranking for 11th consecutive year

Parle continues to remain India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand for the record 11th year, according to the latest Kantar Brand Footprint India report.

Kantar’s report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRPs), according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Out of nearly 400 brands, Parle, the in-home brand with 7.4 billion consumer reach points (CRPs), has been on the top since 2012, followed by out-of-home dairy brand Britannia with CRP of 6.6 billion.

Hindustan Unilever's Clinic Plus was the only non-food exception in the top five brands.

K Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel division at Kantar, said that over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds to their options and this is reflected in the constant increase in CRPs.

In FY22, Parle products, including Parle-G, Monaco, and Melody, crossed $2 billion in annual revenues, becoming the first packaged food company in India to breach the mark.

The report also studied out-of-home consumption and reported that the top five brands are all snacking products. Britannia led the rankings with 498 million CRPs, followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji, and Parle, according to the ET report.

Frooti was the most chosen beverage brand outside home.

"As purchases for out-of-home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out-of-home component,” said Ramakrishnan.

On an average, an Indian made the highest-ever 152 shopping trips to grocery stores last fiscal, but the basket size has reduced. Consumers with low income made a purchase once every 52 hours, or close to once every two days as rising inflation compels consumers to skimp on expenses. Most companies have reduced product pack sizes by 20 per cent, instead of direct price hikes.