Home / Industry / News / Parle tops Kantar's in-home FMCG brand ranking for 11th consecutive year

Parle tops Kantar's in-home FMCG brand ranking for 11th consecutive year

Britannia leads the way in the most chosen out-of-home (OOH) brand category, while Frooti was the most chosen out-of-home beverage

BS Web Team New Delhi
In FY22, Parle products, including Parle-G, Monaco, and Melody, crossed $2 billion in annual revenues

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Parle continues to remain India's top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand for the record 11th year, according to the latest Kantar Brand Footprint India report.

Kantar’s report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRPs), according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Out of nearly 400 brands, Parle, the in-home brand with 7.4 billion consumer reach points (CRPs), has been on the top since 2012, followed by out-of-home dairy brand Britannia with CRP of 6.6 billion.

Hindustan Unilever's Clinic Plus was the only non-food exception in the top five brands.

K Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel division at Kantar, said that over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds to their options and this is reflected in the constant increase in CRPs.

In FY22, Parle products, including Parle-G, Monaco, and Melody, crossed $2 billion in annual revenues, becoming the first packaged food company in India to breach the mark.

The report also studied out-of-home consumption and reported that the top five brands are all snacking products. Britannia led the rankings with 498 million CRPs, followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji, and Parle, according to the ET report.

Frooti was the most chosen beverage brand outside home.

"As purchases for out-of-home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out-of-home component,” said Ramakrishnan.

On an average, an Indian made the highest-ever 152 shopping trips to grocery stores last fiscal, but the basket size has reduced. Consumers with low income made a purchase once every 52 hours, or close to once every two days as rising inflation compels consumers to skimp on expenses. Most companies have reduced product pack sizes by 20 per cent, instead of direct price hikes. 

Also Read

RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report

Urban markets pull demand for daily groceries and essentials up in Q4

Creativity, engaging stories drive brand sales, says Kantar report

India falls 6 spots to rank 144 in Passport Index 2023: All you must know

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

HC asked hotel bodies to pay Rs 100,000 each over service charge: Govt

India missed semiconductor bus, now it's a rising force: Chandrasekhar

Trai repeals the 2001 regulation on internet access service quality

Topics :Parle-GParleBS Web ReportsParle ProductsBritanniaIMRB-Kantar Brand Footprint Report

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Silicon Power to invest $121.7 mn in semiconductor plant in Odisha

Politics

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Centre working in biased manner: Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story