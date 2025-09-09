Baxdrostat hailed as breakthrough drug for resistant hypertension in India

A new blood pressure pill, Baxdrostat, is being hailed as a potential breakthrough for patients whose hypertension remains uncontrolled despite taking multiple medications. Results from the Phase III BaxHTN trial, conducted by University College London, showed that Baxdrostat reduced systolic blood pressure by an additional 9–10 mmHg compared with placebo, with four in ten patients reaching normal levels.

For India, where hypertension affects nearly a third of adults and resistant hypertension is rising due to obesity, diabetes, and sedentary lifestyles, the findings are significant. Uncontrolled blood pressure remains a leading driver of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and heart failure in the country.

“An extra 10 mmHg drop in blood pressure can immensely reduce cardiovascular risk. By directly inhibiting surplus aldosterone, one of the root causes of resistant hypertension, Baxdrostat represents a key step forward,” said Nimit C Shah, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai. Experts also highlight that Baxdrostat could particularly benefit Indian patients, where resistant hypertension is often driven by undiagnosed aldosterone excess, a condition for which routine testing remains limited due to cost. The drug is expected to be launched in India soon, giving doctors a new option for millions whose blood pressure remains dangerously high despite treatment.

Pravin Kahale, Consultant, Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, called Baxdrostat a long-awaited innovation. “This drug is definitely a big step forward. I don’t remember in the last 20 years any new medication in hypertension that could be called a real gamechanger.” He added that the drug could also help delay kidney failure and the need for dialysis in diabetic patients with uncontrolled BP. Offering a more cautious outlook, Dhiman Kaili, Cardiologist at BM Birla Heart Hospital, said the drug is similar to spironolactone, already used in India, but offers comparable efficacy with fewer hormonal side effects. According to Kaili, spironolactone is very effective but causes significant endocrine side effects, such as gynaecomastia, loss of libido, and menstrual issues, which limit its use. Baxdrostat, while working through a slightly different mechanism, shows similar efficacy in lowering blood pressure without the hormonal side effects. However, like other drugs in this class, it can raise potassium levels.