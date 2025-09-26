Indian tech ecosystem gets $7.7 bn in funding, down 23% from 2024

The first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025) saw Indian technology companies get funding of $7.7 billion, a 23.8 per cent decline from the $10.1 billion it got in 9M 2024.

The cumulative funding amount this year is 73.7 per cent down from its peak of $29.3 billion in 9M 2021, according to a report by Tracxn.

There were 1,057 funding rounds in 9M 2025, down from 1,867 in 9M 2024. Around $727 million went to seed-stage startups, $2.7 billion to early-stage, and $4.3 billion to late-stage companies this year.

There were four new unicorns in the first nine months of 2025, compared to five the previous year.