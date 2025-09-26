Home / Industry / News / Indian tech ecosystem gets $7.7 bn in funding, down 23% from 2024

Indian tech ecosystem gets $7.7 bn in funding, down 23% from 2024

India's tech ecosystem attracted $7.7 billion in funding in the first nine months of 2025, down from $10.1 billion in 2024 and sharply below the $29.3 billion peak in 2021

Companies such as Erisha E Mobility, GreenLine, Infra.Market, Access Healthcare, and Groww have raised funds above $100 million so far in 2025.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
The first nine months of 2025 (9M 2025) saw Indian technology companies get funding of $7.7 billion, a 23.8 per cent decline from the $10.1 billion it got in 9M 2024.
 
The cumulative funding amount this year is 73.7 per cent down from its peak of $29.3 billion in 9M 2021, according to a report by Tracxn.
 
There were 1,057 funding rounds in 9M 2025, down from 1,867 in 9M 2024. Around $727 million went to seed-stage startups, $2.7 billion to early-stage, and $4.3 billion to late-stage companies this year.
 
There were four new unicorns in the first nine months of 2025, compared to five the previous year. 
    Tracking tech funding for first nine months each year 
Year Funding (in $ bn) Number of rounds
2020 8.1 1841
2021 29.3 2640
2022 21.5 2932
2023 8.3 2052
2024 10.1 1867
2025 7.7 1057
    Funding across stages (first nine months of each year)                         Funding (in $bn) 
Year Seed Early Late
2020 0.99 1.8 5.3
2021 1.5 4.7 23.1
2022 1.8 5.9 13.8
2023 1.1 2.7 4.5
2024 1.2 3 5.9
2025 0.72 2.7 4.3
  Source: Tracxn

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

