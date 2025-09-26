Home / Industry / News / SC order brings greater certainty, investor confidence in IBC: Experts

SC order brings greater certainty, investor confidence in IBC: Experts

The SC has also addressed the issue of delays in the IBC due to litigation and extensions, which stand in the way of implementing a successful resolution plan

SC ruling in Bhushan Steel case strengthens IBC framework, restores investor confidence, and reaffirms that liquidation must remain the last resort in insolvency resolution.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court judgment overturning its previous order for liquidation of Bhushan Steel & Power on Friday is being seen as a much-needed course correction for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has brought certainty and underscored the legislative intent of the law. The top court’s order, IBC experts said, would also improve investor appetite and lead to higher recovery for creditors.
 
“The Supreme Court’s decision in the JSW-Bhushan Steel matter signals a maturing of the IBC as a statute, moving it closer to its legislative intent of providing speed, certainty, and finality in resolution… Buyers can now step in without the shadow of unpredictable litigation undermining commercial viability,” said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.
 
The court order stressed that “…the dominant purpose of the IBC is to resort to the liquidation proceedings as the last option.”
 
Experts said that the latest judgment will restore investor confidence and prevent erosion of value in large stressed assets. “The court has reinforced the principle that the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors must be respected and that delays or procedural hurdles should not derail a viable resolution,” said Shiju PV, managing partner, IndiaLaw LLP.
 
The SC has also addressed the issue of delays in the IBC due to litigation and extensions, which stand in the way of implementing a successful resolution plan. It noted that the main purpose of the IBC is to ensure that the company undergoing insolvency proceedings is revived or liquidated expeditiously within a stipulated timeframe.
 
“The entire attempt of the appellants has been to thwart the CIRP and to not permit the same to be taken to a logical end,” the court noted.
 
Under the current IBC framework, an application initiating corporate insolvency resolution must be admitted within 14 days. In reality, however, the average time taken by adjudicating authorities is over 434 days, or almost 14.5 months.
 
“This is a welcome move and reinstates investor confidence in the Indian stressed assets market and also the judiciary. Once the amendments that are pending before Parliament are introduced to the IBC, India will be put on the track to compete with other preferred jurisdictions for insolvencies,” said Sukrit Kapoor, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
 
The IBC Bill introduced in Parliament during the monsoon session has proposed an out-of-court initiation mechanism for genuine business failures to facilitate faster and more cost-effective insolvency resolution, with minimal business disruption, as part of a creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process or the pre-packaged resolution process for large companies.
 
The idea behind the amendment, which requires the financial creditor to get approval from financial creditors of the debtor who represent 55 per cent of the debt, is to help ease the burden on judicial systems, promote ease of doing business, and improve access to credit.

More From This Section

Maharashtra invites realty firms to develop 13,000 acres of MSRTC land

Carbon-free data centres to create jobs, boost green energy: Minister

India plans to ease foreign investment rules to boost e-commerce exports

Trump's tariff threat spotlights US factory plans of pharma firms

Taiwan seeks bigger tech presence in India, says trade body chief Huang

Topics :IBCInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeSupreme Courtbhushan steel case

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

