Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India, US ink pact to cooperate on critical battery mineral supply chains

India, US ink pact to cooperate on critical battery mineral supply chains

Goyal, speaking at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington after signing, described the MOU as a multi-dimensional partnership that would include open supply chains for materials

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, Gina Raimondo
Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal with US counterpart Gina Raimondo | Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 7:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed an agreement on Thursday to cooperate on strengthening supply chains in the two countries for lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals used in electric vehicles and clean energy applications.

The Commerce Department said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed during Goyal's visit to Washington, was aimed at building resilience in the sector for each country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Priority areas of focus include identifying equipment, services, policies and best practices to facilitate the mutually beneficial commercial development of US and Indian critical minerals exploration, extraction, processing and refining, recycling and recovery," Commerce said.

 

Goyal, speaking at a Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington after the signing, described the MOU as a multi-dimensional partnership that would include open supply chains for materials, technology development and investment flows to promote green energy.

He said the US and India would also need to include third countries in their engagement, including mineral-rich countries in Africa and South America.

The MOU, which Reuters first reported was in the works on Monday, falls far short of a full critical minerals trade deal that would allow India to benefit from the $7,500 US electric vehicle tax credit.

Japan last year signed a deal with the US Trade Representative's office that allows Japanese automakers to more fully participate in the credit, aiming to reduce US-Japanese mineral dependence on China and prohibiting bilateral export controls on lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, manganese and other minerals.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

There will be no change in policy on multi-brand retailing: Goyal in US

India, US discuss ways to strengthen critical minerals supply chain

New updates: Oil prices jump 5% on concerns over West Asia, say reports

Piyush Goyal meets US Secretary of Commerce at India-US CEO Forum

Piyush Goyal meets Warburg Pincus and Blackstone; seeks investments

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryIndo-US pactsIndo-US relationshipStrategic minerals

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story