India-US trade deal: Refiners await clarity on cutting Russian oil imports

Experts say the supply of Venezuelan oil, if approved, would not be enough to replace India’s Russian oil volumes. “India is currently buying around 1.2 million bpd of Russian oil. With limited production, Venezuela will be able to supply only around 0.2 million bpd to India. Most Venezuelan oil is being directed to the US. Even combined, the US and Venezuela cannot fully replace Russian oil. We will need to source from somewhere else if the government decides to stop buying Russian oil,” said a senior analyst at an Indian brokerage, on the condition of anonymity.