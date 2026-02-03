US duty cut offers relief to Indian shrimp exporters, but timing a concern

After being hit by a drop of up to 60 per cent in exports to the US in the last three months, and price uncertainties over the past six months, India’s shrimp industry got a fresh lease of life on Tuesday with the cut in US tariffs. However, industry experts raised concerns that the change came at least a month late, as major importers in that country had placed advance orders for 2026 by the end of December or early January.

The relief came at a time when the industry was staring at a loss of $1 billion in annual exports due to the US tariffs. After additional levies of 50 per cent, along with countervailing duty (CVD) and anti-dumping duty, taxes for Indian shrimp in the US market had increased to as high as 58 per cent since August last year. With the current rate of 18 per cent announced by US President Donald Trump, taxes on shrimp are likely to come down to 26 per cent.

“Though our main competition, Ecuador, still has an advantage with total taxes of 18.78 per cent, including CVD, other major producers like Indonesia and Vietnam are at 24 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively. This is a huge relief for us, compared to the earlier 58 per cent,” said Jagadish Thota, a national committee member of the Seafood Exporters Association. Thota added that the decision, however, came late by almost a month, as in the last three months the loss in orders was as high as 60 per cent for some producers, while advance orders for 2026 by major players were already placed by the end of December or early January.

Andhra Pradesh has been losing sleep, with shrimp prices across all categories dropping by 10–15 per cent, triggering widespread panic among farmers and exporters. “This marks a significant inflection point for India’s livestock, seafood, and shrimp export ecosystem. Coming soon after India’s trade pact with the European Union, this agreement reinforces India’s growing integration into global trade networks and sends a strong confidence signal to export-oriented agri and animal-protein industries,” said Divya Kumar Gulati, chairman of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association (CLFMA) of India. “For the seafood and shrimp sector, where the United States remains India’s single largest export destination, the tariff reduction materially improves price competitiveness against key rivals such as Vietnam and Indonesia. Shrimp exports, especially vannamei, had faced volume pressure under elevated duties; the revised tariff regime helps correct this cost disadvantage and can support demand revival, volume stabilisation, and improved margin visibility for exporters,” Gulati added.