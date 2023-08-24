India well positioned for global transitions in AI, energy: B20 chair

India is well positioned for the global transition in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy, supply chain resilience, and transition, thanks to its geopolitical situation, said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of B20 India, on Thursday.

"The global transitions favour India, and our growth momentum continues, in contrast to the rest of the world, which faces a situation of low growth," he added, praising India's growth trajectory.

Chandrasekaran observed that India stands at the cusp of changes happening worldwide.

"We are the fifth-largest economy, and we have many advantages. This is not just in terms of economic growth, but also concerning infrastructure," said the chairman of Tata Sons on the eve of the B20 Summit India 2023, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

Business 20 (B20), one of the G20 forums representing the global business community, was established in 2010.

B20 has put forward 54 policy recommendations and over 170 actions to be undertaken.

Chandrasekaran explained that the B20 theme focuses on ensuring Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, and Equitable access to all businesses.

"The nine themes, seven task forces, and two action councils address what the global economy, society, and the global south require," he added.

The task force centred around digital transition and the adoption of artificial intelligence on a scale that can benefit society.

"There is much potential with generative AI. It demands some form of regulation. How can we collaborate to develop a common framework that fosters responsibility in the use of generative AI, without stifling innovation?" Chandrasekaran asked.

Commending India's efforts on digital public infrastructure, Chandrasekaran highlighted that India has much to contribute at various digital public infrastructure stages.

He further referred to the development of task forces on women empowerment, sustainable financing, resilient supply chains, an inclusive growth framework for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, and skilling and mobility.