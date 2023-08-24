Onions farmers set to absorb maximum impact amid export tax issue

Chhaburao Jadhav, director at the Vinchur sub-APMC in Nashik, rested his hand on his chest as he narrated an incident involving tough conditions at the family of a farmer who had recently harvested onions. The farmer could not sell his harvest at any APMC as onion traders called for strikes following the Centre’s decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on onions. Now, though the strikes have ended and auctions at some Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) have resumed alongside the the centre's August 22 announcement to procure an additional two lakh tonnes of onions at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal, the woes of farmers are far from over.

Jadhav had explained how in a moment of hope, the aforementioned farmer who had harvested close to 45 quintals of onions this season saw a window of opportunity at the Vinchur market where auctions were bustling in full swing.



“The farmer had explained his mother was ill and in urgent need of surgery. With most Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) shut in the district, the farmer approached our market and sold his produce for cash which was later used for his mother’s medical fees. The farmer questioned what would he have done if all the markets remained shut?,” Jadhav said as employees at the market announced details of the auction scheduled on Wednesday..

Unlike Vinchur, acres of APMC campuses in Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon which otherwise see thousands of farmers and traders had turned completely silent in the absence of auction sessions on Wednesday. However, most of their offices saw the presence of a few farmers and traders hoping to receive a positive development.



As one travels towards Vinchur which is situated around 50 kilometres from Nashik and roughly six kilometres from Asia’s largest onion market in Lasalgaon, one begins to spot tractors and pick-up trucks packed with onions that are parked on the sides of roads. Some of these vehicles can be seen queued up outside makeshift onion storage sheds near this hamlet, waiting to unload their produce in the space.

“You will find people here as farmers want nothing but a good price for their onions. Currently, the commodity is being traded at a maximum price of Rs 2,511 per quintal and we record inflows of close to 15,000 to 20,000 quintal onions in the Vinchur market everyday (during peak season). The only reason I have this market open is because I am a farmer myself, and I am aware of the pain they go through when they cannot sell their produce despite their harvest after investing money in it ,” Jadhav noted on Wednesday.



Multiple farmers Business Standard spoke to said they require anywhere between Rs 90,000 to Rs 1,30,000 for harvesting onions out of a single acre of land.

“For one acre of harvest, seeds take up Rs 8000-10,000. Tilling the space another Rs 12,000 to 14,000. The labour that is required to plant these seeds takes around Rs 10,000, and harvesting the crop requires another Rs 10,000-15,000 every acre. Additionally, fertilisers make up a chunk of our expense at around Rs 20-25,000. Other fertilisers or insecticides take about Rs 15,000,” said Gaurav Bhandare, a farmer from Niphad district.



Raj Shinde (name changed) said: “This season, it is almost impossible to even recover the costs involved in producing onions due to the announcement of the export tax.”

An executive at the Lasalgaon APMC requesting anonymity explained that the real burden of the export tax will be felt by the farmers. “Traders might experience losses in the shorter term. However, when such a tax is introduced, traders will try to force down the wholesale prices of onions per quintal to the farmers to save their margins. As a result, if export-grade onions are trading at Rs 2,000 and the rest at close to Rs 1,700, one may expect the prices of export-grade onions to fall by at least Rs 400. In this case, while export-grade onions will trade at Rs 1,600, who will buy the rest of the onions at Rs 1,700? Naturally, their prices will also fall down,” he explained.



Additionally, changes in weather patterns have also contributed stress to onion-growing farmers in the region. Hailstorms, unseasonal rains in the months of April and May led to the decaying of onions even before they were harvested.

“I produced close to 200 quintals of onions from my land last year. This year, due to weather changes, that has dropped to a mere 40 quintals. As a result, while I was expecting the price to surge beyond Rs 3,000 per quintal, I will have to settle for less due to the tax pressure,” Bhandare expressed.



“The decision taken by the centre to impose a 40 per cent export tax is erroneous from a farmer’s perspective. Nashik and the entire Maharashtra state has a high number of onion-producing farmers. The centre’s decision (of the export tax) has affected farmers as their produce is not getting the right price. (Additionally), this tax was imposed when the farmers could have earned a few bucks. In that perspective, we stand with our farmers and have conveyed to the centre that a reduction in tax will restart smooth market operations, and the farmers can look forward to earning cash from their produce,” said Dilip Bankar, chairman at the Pimpalgaon (B) APMC while speaking to Business Standard.

While onion traders in the state had called for strikes last week, markets resumed operations on Thursday. However, with the export duty in place until 31 December, 2023, traders’ issues too remain unanswered.



“The recent tax decision was taken without ample discussions and deliberation with the participants in the industry. They should not be implemented the way it has been this time,” said Sunil Thakkar, a Nashik-based onion trader.

Traders like Thakkar who have closed deals with farmers earlier and packed onions for export will have to pay a 40 per cent duty on the onions they export. However, with the decision, traders explain they are set to lose crores of rupees.



“I have close to three containers packed with containers parked. There are close to 28-29 tons in every container. In total, there will be at least 100-125 containers parked (near Mumbai and elsewhere). As exporters, we bought onion at Rs 24-26 per kg. With the 40 per cent regime, we’re set to get only Rs 10-12 per kg which is a loss. While we plan on increasing the price ourselves to expand margins and recover costs, the importers won’t agree to such high prices. We’re bleeding crores worth of rupees, and time’s ticking. The shelf life for the export-graded onion which we have is roughly 20-25 days,” said another trader.

Some traders explained that while the tax will crunch their margins this time, they will further reduce onion prices in the following auction sessions in the upcoming year to recover present losses. “We shall attempt to recover our lost margins the next time we participate in auctions by offering lower rates than today,” the trader said.



Apart from bearing an impact from sudden policy decisions, another trader requesting anonymity alleged harassment at the hands of central agencies.

“Seven years back, all the onions in my storage decayed. Prices increased suddenly after a month, and my offices were raided. Despite the losses, Income Tax officers asked me to declare profit without paying heed to the produce that had gone sour. How would I book a profit?,” the trader questioned.



While Business Standard wrapped up its conversations with traders and farmers, Jadhav insisted on visiting a Shivabhojan thali centre in the Vinchur APMC campus.

“Lunch here is subsidised and provided at Rs 10 only. Do you think farmers who book a profit will come here to have their lunch? They are not only able to book a profit, but are also unable to recover their expenses. In such a case, I would also request the government to increase the number of thalis provided here from 100 to 400,” Jadhav said.