Govt tackles fog delays: Staffed airport counters, better communication

Fully staffed check-in counters and enhanced communication with passengers are among some of the measures implemented by the government to address fog-related challenges at airports, the Ministry of Aviation said on Wednesday.

The ministry has undertaken extensive consultations with airlines, airport operators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) , and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) over the past two months. The aim is to ensure smooth operations and minimise disruptions caused by fog, in line with the government’s emphasis on promoting ‘Ease of Flying’.

The Ministry has highlighted the necessity of seamless coordination among stakeholders, particularly during weather-related disruptions. To address challenges posed by fog and ensure passenger convenience, a series of initiatives have been implemented.

Enhance communication with passenger

Airlines are instructed to enhance communication with passengers, ensuring accurate contact details are recorded at booking and proactively notifying passengers of potential delays or cancellations due to low visibility. The DGCA has also urged online ticketing agents to improve communication with their customers for a seamless experience.

In cases where delays exceed three hours, airlines are reminded to cancel flights to mitigate passenger inconvenience. Operational staff, including Operations Control Centres (OCCs) and war-room representatives, have been sensitised for better real-time decision-making during adverse weather conditions.

Ensuring real-time coordination

The AAI has introduced updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to manage air traffic efficiently during fog, emphasising real-time coordination among air traffic control (ATC), Airline OCCs, and other stakeholders. Additionally, Delhi Airport has activated CAT III ILS systems on three runways, including the critical Runway 10/28, to ensure smooth low-visibility operations.

IMD, in collaboration with AAI, is expediting the deployment of the advanced weather observation system (AWOS) at Delhi and other affected airports. This upgrade will provide accurate and timely weather updates to pilots and controllers, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Passengers won’t stay on delayed flights

To reduce passenger inconvenience, BCAS and CISF have introduced procedures allowing for smooth re-entry of passengers in case of flight cancellations. Drills have been organised to ensure passengers are not held inside delayed aircraft for more than 90 minutes, streamlining re-boarding processes.

Delhi Airport has also scaled up its resources to manage fog-related challenges, including deploying additional ‘Follow-Me’ vehicles for better guidance during low visibility and installing LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time visibility updates.

Fully staffed counters during peak hours

Airlines have committed to deploying fully staffed check-in counters during peak hours, reducing passenger wait times and improving overall airport experience. Stakeholders have been reminded to adhere to DGCA guidelines for delays and cancellations while keeping passengers informed promptly.