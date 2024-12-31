Is Digi Yatra data shared with I-T dept to catch tax evaders? Govt says no

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has categorically denied recent media reports alleging that Digi Yatra passenger data is being shared with Indian tax authorities.

Through a post on its official X profile, the ministry called the claims "unfounded and inaccurate," stressing that the Digi Yatra app ensures the privacy of users' data.

In its statement, the ministry clarified that Digi Yatra follows a self-sovereign identity (SSI) model, where personally identifiable information (PII) and travel credentials are stored exclusively on the user’s device, without any central repository.

Furthermore, all passenger data stored on airport systems is automatically purged within 24 hours of a flight's departure. If a user uninstalls the app, their data is completely deleted.

Digi Yatra, launched in 2022, is a private, not-for-profit initiative supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The platform uses Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to provide contactless and seamless passenger processing at airport checkpoints, enhancing the travel experience. It is currently designed for domestic passengers only and does not apply to international travellers.

Govt and tax authorities deny claims

The government’s clarification follows a newspaper report that alleged the Income Tax Department was using Digi Yatra data to cross-check passenger travel with tax filings to detect discrepancies. Both the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Income Tax Department have denied the allegations.

The Income Tax Department stated it is not using Digi Yatra data to track tax evaders. In response, Digi Yatra’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle expressed gratitude to the Income Tax Department for addressing the “false claims.”

How is Digi Yatra used

To use Digi Yatra, passengers must register their details on the app through Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture. The boarding pass is then scanned, and encrypted credentials are shared with the airport.

The Digi Yatra platform surpassed 9 million active users in 2024 and has been lauded for reducing waiting times and ensuring seamless travel.