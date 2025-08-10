Home / Industry / News / House panel urges MSDE to align skill schemes with local industry needs

A parliamentary panel has asked the skill ministry to match training programmes with local job demands, speed up skill gap reports, and improve PMKVY's industry alignment

The skill ministry informed the panel it is conducting a national-level skill gap study.
The parliamentary standing committee on skill development has urged the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to prioritise aligning training programmes with the “demand of the local needs for skills”.
 
In its latest report, the panel also called for the “early completion and publication” of skill gap reports to address workforce deficiencies, improve individual capabilities, and enhance employability by helping workers adapt to changing demands.
 
“The committee attaches priority to aligning skill development programmes with the demand of the region/local needs for skills and urges the ministry for early completion and publication of the report so that skill gaps are addressed, individual skills improved and adaptation to changes facilitated, thereby enhancing employability,” the report noted.
 
The committee, headed by Basavaraj Bommai, submitted its report to Parliament on Wednesday.
 
Concerns over PMKVY implementation 
Earlier, while reviewing the government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the panel highlighted a disconnect between the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and industry. It said that training often fails to reflect actual local demand for skills, leading to a mismatch between the programme’s output and local economic needs.
 
“The committee therefore desired the ministry to undertake skill gap assessments on a regular basis and enhance the programme’s effectiveness by aligning PMKVY with the industry to match the local economic needs for making skill training programmes employable and creating a skills ecosystem with appropriate governance to improve individual skills and adapt to changes,” the report said.
 
Skill gap study and state engagement 
The skill ministry informed the panel it is conducting a national-level skill gap study through the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) under the Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) scheme. It is also engaging with states, central ministries and departments, and sector skill councils (SSCs) to identify skill gaps and allocate PMKVY 4.0 targets accordingly.
 
“The prevalence of skill gaps and underutilisation of funds indicate that the awareness programme regarding the scheme has not reached the grassroots level,” the committee noted.
 
Delays in PM Vishwakarma rollout
The panel expressed concern over delays in implementing the PM Vishwakarma scheme in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which have yet to set up monitoring and district implementation committees.
 
“The committee expresses concern and urges the ministry to pursue these states vigorously so that such committees are constituted expeditiously and the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is made applicable in all the States/UTs at the earliest,” the report said.
           

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

