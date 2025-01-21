Indian brands sustain momentum in climbing Brand Finance ranking for 2025

Indian brands have managed to maintain their momentum in climbing the Brand Finance ranking in 2025.

Tata Group continues to be the highest-ranking brand from India in the Brand Finance 2025 ranking. L&T Group saw the highest jump in rankings, and ICICI Group made its entry into the ranking for the first time.

The top three Indian brands in the ranking are Tata Group, Infosys, and HDFC Group.

Tata Group’s ranking improved from 64 in 2024 to 60 in 2025. Infosys’ ranking rose to 132 from the previous year’s 145. HDFC Group’s ranking climbed 64 spots to 164 in 2025.

L&T Group’s ranking jumped to 316 in 2025 from 456 in 2024. SBI Group’s ranking improved to 241 in 2025 from 330 in 2024.

Globally, Apple remains the most valued brand at $574.5 billion, ahead of Microsoft at $461 billion, according to the Brand Finance report.