Indian carriers set to operate 5.5% more flights this summer season

The aviation summer season this year runs from March 30 to October 25

Air India will operate 4,310 flights per week, an 89.2 per cent increase from last year | Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Indian carriers are set to operate 25,610 flights per week during the upcoming summer season, marking a 5.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Tuesday.
 
The aviation summer season this year runs from March 30 to October 25.
 
Air India will operate 4,310 flights per week, an 89.2 per cent increase from last year. Its subsidiary, Air India Express, is scheduled to operate 3,375 flights — 38.5 per cent more than during the corresponding period a year ago.
 
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

