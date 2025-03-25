Manufacturing must focus on competitiveness, not tariffs: India Inc

India’s manufacturing sector needs to focus on competitiveness and scale rather than relying on tariffs for protection, senior India Inc executives felt.

Speaking at the CII Manufacturing Summit, Jamshyd Godrej, past president, CII, said that India has historically maintained high tariffs to protect domestic investors but emphasised that liberalisation in 1991 was necessary to push industries towards global competitiveness.

"Tariffs are all about competition. If you are going to hide behind tariff walls, you are not going to be competitive," Godrej told reporters here.

Speaking to Business Standard, B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star, said that the challenges before the Indian industry are three — enhancing global competitiveness, growing supply chain reliance, and focusing on research and development (R&D) to come up with value-added products and services.

This assumes significance in the current uncertain geopolitical dynamics, where a tariff war is being waged between countries. India, for example, is dependent on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients to make medicine formulations, or is still not self-reliant in AC compressors — the gap being met through imports, primarily from China. With supply chain uncertainties looming, companies are trying to procure more components and create an inventory, felt industry insiders. Thiagarajan said that it is like preparing for a violent storm where one stocks up on water and food. But there is a limit to blocking working capital to shore up inventory.

Godrej said that the key challenge is scaling up manufacturing to match global leaders like China. "Now, many industries in India have scale. The steel industry has scale, the cement industry has scale. So, there are many such industries. But everybody should have scale, and they have to be competitive." "I think tariffs are the wrong thing to focus on. The thing to focus on is competitiveness, and I think everyone should get away from this tariff mindset. How you can be competitive with very low tariffs is really the challenge," added Godrej. The Indian manufacturing sector has grown in absolute terms and now has a 17 per cent share of the GDP.

“We would have liked to have grown it faster. Services have grown faster. But we still maintain the aim of reaching 25 per cent in manufacturing as far as the share of GDP in the country is concerned,” said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). “The remarkable achievement of Rs 14 lakh crore in production and Rs 5.3 lakh crore in exports has created over 11.5 lakh jobs. This is not just a number; it represents the livelihoods, aspirations, and economic momentum that drives our nation forward. The expansion of our manufacturing portfolio and the rise of mobile phone exports — crossing Rs 1.29 lakh crore since 2014 — demonstrate India's capability to compete globally. However, while our manufacturing exports are growing, they still lag behind services exports, signalling an opportunity for transformation,” Bhatia added.

The industry batted for manufacturing sector growth. Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, shared, “India stands at the crossroads of an industrial revolution — one that will define our economic destiny for generations to come. To transform India from a $3.7 trillion economy to a $30–35 trillion powerhouse by 2047, manufacturing must claim its rightful place — contributing at least 25 per cent to our GDP. This is not just an economic necessity; it is a national imperative.” Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, chairperson and managing director, Kirloskar Systems, felt that today at $600 billion, our manufacturing industry represents immense potential — one that must expand beyond 25 per cent of GDP to truly drive national growth.

Bhatia added that the government has taken initiatives to increase ease of doing business — for example, a lot of compliance requirements have been reduced. The Centre feels that more needs to be done for reducing the burden of regulations and the cost of doing business here. A task force has been set up under the chairmanship of the Cabinet secretary, which consists of secretaries drawn from various departments, to take specific interventions required to reduce regulatory burden. Around Rs 1.61 lakh crore of investment has come as of March 2025 under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in various sectors, and has contributed Rs 14 lakh crore of production and Rs 5.3 lakh crore of exports.