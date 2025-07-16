Home / Industry / News / Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

Indian firms file ECB intent worth $2.73 bn in May under automatic route

Indian companies including NBFCs filed $2.73 billion in ECB proposals in May 2025, all under the automatic route, with no applications under the approval route

external commercial borrowing, ECB, dollar
The intent for fund-raising was entirely through the automatic route, with no proposal filed under the approval route, according to RBI data.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in May 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.73 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
The intent for fund-raising was entirely through the automatic route, with no proposal filed under the approval route, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent with the RBI in May 2025 was Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which sought to raise about $635 million to refinance earlier ECBs. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd submitted an application for $150 million for overseas investment in a joint venture or wholly owned subsidiary. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd plans to raise $250 million for refinancing earlier ECBs. 
 
Asian Paints (Polymers) Private Ltd filed an application for ECBs worth $145 million for investment in a new project. Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Private Ltd submitted intent for about $177 million for infrastructure development.
 
Among financial services firms, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd filed to raise $100 million to refinance old ECBs. Another financial services company, Avanse Financial Services Ltd, is looking to raise $100 million from a commercial bank for on-lending activities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC rules in favour of Himachal in power dispute with JSW Hydro Energy

SC agrees to hear Adani Krishnapatnam Port's appeal against NGT order

After global misstep, Italian luxury brand Prada walks into Kolhapur

SC upholds West Bengal's resumption of Hindustan Motors' factory land

42% of Indian travellers forget clothes during trips: Booking.com report

Topics :Indian companiesRBIReliance IndustriesAdani Ports

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story