SC agrees to hear Adani Krishnapatnam Port's appeal against NGT order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted a petition filed by Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) challenging an NGT order imposing a penalty on it for alleged environmental damage caused by the firm in Andhra Pradesh. While refusing to stay the NGT’s February order, the apex court issued notices and sought responses from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other respondents in the case. The bench of justices PS Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar said it would not stay the NGT’s order without hearing from the other side first. The NGT order was based on the recommendation of a committee.

The Joint Committee constituted by the NGT, Principal Bench, New Delhi had recommended a penalty on AKPL for causing environmental damage due to coal dust pollution and failing to follow environmental clearance rules. The committee found that significant amounts of coal dust had deposited on roads and surrounding trees in the port premises, ineffective tractor-mounted sweeping machines, damaged windshields in the coal storage yard, poor housekeeping in the coal handling berth areas, and other non-compliances by AKPL. AKPL’s counsel moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing that the entire litigation before the NGT had transpired without impleading them or hearing their case.