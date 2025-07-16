SC rules in favour of Himachal in power dispute with JSW Hydro Energy

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against JSW Hydro Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, in its dispute with the Himachal Pradesh government over the supply of 18 per cent free power to the state.

JSW Hydro Energy had argued that, under the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) Tariff Regulations, it was required to supply no more than 13 per cent as free power.

ALSO READ: Husband can't seek wife's private info or passwords: Chhattisgarh HC

The Bench held that the CERC Regulations, 2019, did not prohibit the company from supplying free power beyond 13 per cent and that the Implementation Agreement remained valid and enforceable. While CERC must give effect to its regulations and allow a pass-through of up to 13 per cent free power in tariff calculation, any additional supply is a contractual obligation governed by the Implementation Agreement. On interpreting the CERC Regulations, the court stated that the 13 per cent limit applies only for tariff purposes and does not prevent the company from supplying more than that amount of free power.

“Further, a writ petition before the High Court for aligning the Implementation Agreement with the CERC Regulations, 2019, and the CERC’s order dated 17.03.2022 is not maintainable,” the court held. In allowing the state’s appeal, the Supreme Court criticised the High Court for intervening in the tariff fixation domain, which falls within the exclusive jurisdiction of the CERC. “Considering the expertise and specialisation of the CERC as a statutory regulator and the wide-ranging jurisdiction it exercises under the Electricity Act, as well as Respondent No. 1’s (JSW Hydro Energy) conduct in not seeking relief against the appellant (State of Himachal Pradesh) before the CERC, we have held that the present writ petition was not maintainable before the High Court,” the Bench added.

ALSO READ: India must develop own maritime security to protect digital lifelines