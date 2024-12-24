Indigo leads Indian aviation with record 10 million passengers in November

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator said that November 2024 witnessed the highest-ever traffic in the history of Indian domestic aviation. This remarkable growth impacted both airports and airlines, with Delhi airport reporting its best month to date. Additionally, three airlines recorded unprecedented performance levels during this period, according to a report by Mint.

IndiGo’s November milestone

IndiGo achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first airline in India to fly over 10 million passengers in a single month. Of these, 9.07 million were domestic passengers, with the remainder comprising international travellers. This marked the airline’s highest domestic passenger count since its inception 18 years ago, surpassing previous records of 8.64 million passengers in October 2024 and 8.52 million passengers in December 2023. December 2024 is likely to set another record.

This success pushed IndiGo’s market share to an all-time high of 63.6 per cent. The achievement comes amid the airline’s acknowledgment of demand normalisation and pressure on yields, as outlined in its Q2FY25 financial results. Despite reporting a loss after seven profitable quarters, IndiGo’s domestic operations are now 1.5 times their pre-Covid-19 size, with even greater growth in international operations, the report said.

Air India benefits from merger

Air India, including its subsidiary Air India Express, carried 3.47 million passengers in November, securing a market share of 24.4 per cent. The airline recently merged with Vistara, which operated as a standalone entity for the first eleven days of November. The DGCA also includes Air India Express passenger numbers as part of Air India’s performance, the report said.

For the first time, Air India handled over three million domestic passengers in a single month. This figure is expected to grow in December, marking the first full month of operations following the merger into two streamlined entities: Full-service Air India and low-cost Air India Express. Despite this milestone, Air India’s market share dropped to 27.3 per cent in November from 29.2 per cent in October when four airlines were operational.

Akasa Air’s flight to recovery

Mumbai-based Akasa Air is regaining momentum after setbacks in 2023 due to pilot shortages, which had led to reduced utilisation and lower passenger numbers. In November 2024, the airline carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent. This marks a new high, surpassing its previous best of 664,000 passengers in May 2024 and 629,000 passengers in May 2023, the report said.

Akasa Air faces challenges, including capacity competition from SpiceJet’s wet-leased aircraft and plans to resume operations with its fleet. While market share is crucial, profitability remains a key priority for the airline.

Aviation industry outlook

India’s domestic aviation sector in 2024 has already surpassed its 2023 traffic levels. December 2024 is shaping up to be another record-breaking month, with passenger traffic 3 per cent higher than in November. The industry has achieved significant milestones, such as crossing the 500,000 passengers-per-day mark multiple times.

However, the overall annual growth in passenger traffic has been modest, ranging between 5 per cent and 6 per cent. Despite this, airlines face resistance to fare hikes, a topic that has even been debated in Parliament.