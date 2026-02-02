Indian edtech firms step up expansion, driven by familiar demographics

For Upgrad, the top two competitors in the foreign markets are Coursera and Eruditus, the company said. However, it noted that in the financial year ending Mar­ch 2025, international markets contribu­ted 20-25 per cent of its total revenue.

In the case of Simplilearn, the top three competitors in West Asia are Emeritus, Coursera, and Udacity. The company has 11 per cent of its global users in geographies including the UK and West Asia. Taken together, 33 per cent of the demographic in these two regions is in the 25-35 age bracket and 44 per cent in the 35-45 year age group.