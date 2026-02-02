Associate Sponsors

Rajasthan govt's three policies to support entrepreneurs go online

Rajasthan moves three key entrepreneur support policies online, ending offline applications and easing access to MSME, export and ODOP incentives

MSME
premium
Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024 prepares the state's small entrepreneurs for global competition by providing interest subsidy on loans among others
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
In a major step towards ease of doing business, the Rajasthan government’s department of industries and commerce has made the application process for three policies to support entrepreneurs in the state now online, a senior official said.
 
“One District One Product Policy-2024, Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy-2024, and Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024 have been made completely online,” he said.
 
The official pointed out that applications can now be submitted through SSO ID or e-Mitra.
 
The Rajasthan SSO ID login is a single sign-on system developed by the Rajasthan government.
 
The official said that with the commencement of this online process on February 1, no offline applications will be accepted under these policies. All approval orders issued so far under these policies will also be uploaded on the portal.
 
Industries Commissioner Suresh Kumar Ola said that the online process will allow applications to be submitted from home. Applicants will also receive real-time updates on their application status and will no longer need to visit the office repeatedly.
 
“The state government is continuously working towards simplifying and digitising the investment process. These efforts have made Rajasthan one of the leading states in the country in terms of simplifying business and industrial establishment processes,” Ola said.
 
The One District One Product Policy-2024 promotes the state's unique products. Under this, one unique product has been identified in each of the 41 districts.
 
Under this policy, micro and small enterprises are provided a margin money grant of up to ₹20 lakh. Additionally, grants of up to ₹5 lakh for advanced technology and software, and reimbursement of up to ₹3 lakh for quality certification and IPR are provided by the state government.
 
Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy-2024 helps state entrepreneurs export their products by providing them assistance of up to ₹5 lakh for exporter documentation and up to ₹50 lakh for technological upgradation.
 
Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024 prepares the state's small entrepreneurs for global competition by providing interest subsidy on loans among others.
 

Topics :rajasthanMSME sectorMSMEs

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

