Indian hospitality RevPAR up 16.3% in Q1 as sector adds 9,500 keys: JLL

India’s hospitality industry reported a 16.3 per cent increase in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to JLL. RevPAR also rose 8 per cent from Q4 2024 across India.

During the quarter, 79 hotels with 9,478 keys were signed, indicating continued investor activity. This was in addition to 31 branded hotels comprising 3,253 keys commencing operations.

Bengaluru recorded the highest RevPAR growth at 38.3 per cent, supported by the Aero India 2025 event. Delhi and Mumbai followed with 26.2 per cent and 21.3 per cent growth, respectively. Chennai registered an 18.7 per cent increase, aided by corporate travel and events such as the Annual Leather Fair and USICON. Hyderabad posted 15.1 per cent growth, driven by average daily rate increases despite a slight occupancy decline.

As per the data, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of branded hotel openings with 836 keys, while Karnataka saw the highest number of branded hotel signings with 1,352 keys during the quarter.

The majority of branded hotel openings and signings were focused in tier 2 markets. Data showed that 15 branded hotels with 1,307 keys were opened and 50 hotels with 5,904 keys were signed solely in tier 2 markets — more than the combined volume in tier 1 and tier 3 markets.

Transaction activity included Chalet Hotels Limited acquiring The Westin Resort & Spa, Rishikesh (141 keys) for approximately ₹530 crore. Strategic partnerships also featured during the quarter, including Hilton’s agreement with NILE Hospitality to launch 75 Hampton brand hotels, with openings starting in 2026.

“The robust pipeline of 79 new hotel signings representing 9,478 keys this quarter reflects strong investor confidence in India’s hospitality fundamentals. With JLL projecting USD 1 billion in investments by 2028, we are witnessing a transformation in the market that balances immediate performance gains with strategic long-term positioning across all tiers and segments,” said Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, JLL. The projected growth is notable, given that India’s hospitality sector saw $340 million in hotel transactions last year.