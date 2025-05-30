Flipkart expects 200 million visits as 'End of Season Sale' begins

E-commerce firm Flipkart is expecting over 200 million visits during its upcoming Fashion End of Season Sale (EOSS), set to begin on 30 May. The event will showcase offerings from more than 70,000 brands and sellers, spanning apparel, beauty, and lifestyle categories.

The Walmart-backed company said the sale will feature an expanded product range and promotional offers aimed at drawing millions of customers from across India. Flipkart emphasised that the event will be accessible in all serviceable regions, with curated selections covering more than 1,000 style trends.

Flipkart has seen a significant uptick in the adoption of premium products. Branded accessories witnessed strong year-on-year growth, while the premium clothing segment has also been on the rise this year. D2C brand collections have expanded three times, with 60 per cent growth over last year.

“From Gen Z curations on Spoyl to premium selections across apparel, footwear, and accessories, we’re making fashion more accessible, faster, and more affordable for millions across the country,” said Kunal Gupta, Vice-President, Flipkart Fashion. “As we connect lakhs of sellers, brands, and customers, our focus remains on delivering unmatched value and convenience.”

Flipkart’s Gen Z offering, Spoyl, has introduced over 80,000 new styles specially curated for Gen Z.