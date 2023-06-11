Home / Industry / News / IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

GCCs, referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
Premium
IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT services companies in India are losing both market share and talent to global capability centres (GCCs) that are in an expansion mode in the country.      
GCCs, traditionally referred to as captive or contact centres, are typically offshore units that emerged during the 1990s as large companies such as GE, Texas Instruments, Citigroup, and American Express. These centres began embracing the model to perform designated operations, mostly related to technology.

The share of GCCs versus IT service providers in India was approximately 75 per cent in favour of service providers about a decade ago during 2012-13, according to Nitish Mittal, partner, Technology, Everest Group. “Now it has gone down to approximately 65 per cent but the overall market has grown at 8-10 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) to become almost 2.5 times in that time period. So, the share of GCCs has grown faster but the overall spend on both third-party IT, business process, and engineering services have increased significantly from a volume and value standpoint,” he said.
Over the last few years, about 30 per cent of the outsourcing work has moved to the GCCs and it is a “continuous process”, according to Harish Pillai, managing director, Randstad Sourceright, India and Japan.

“Many of the existing GCCs have become more like services companies in terms of the scale they operate in and the complexities they are able to handle. In a way, they have become like in-house services units for their parent organisations,” said Pillai.
The other reason for more work coming to GCCs is that they offer a better cost proposition in the long term. “Though initially, the capex of establishing a GCC is higher, over time, the ROI is better,” said Pillai.

The talent prefers to work at GCCs because of the global exposure and high-end nature of work. “GCCs tend to mimic and mirror global practices. In services companies, only a few people have that level of global exposure. The rest of them do task-oriented work. Also, GCCs offer direct exposure to the end users which is preferred by a lot of the experienced talent,” said Pillai.  
As of FY23, India is home to 1,580 unique GCCs, with several global MNCs opting to establish their first global centre outside of their headquarters in India, according to the latest Nasscom-Zinnov report. “The growth trajectory of Indian GCCs stays unabated, primarily being fuelled by ER&D, which accounts for approximately 56 per cent of the overall GCC revenue share. This growth is supported by long-term strategic deals, widespread adoption of digitalisation, and the increased utilisation of cloud technology,” the report said.

A recent EY report predicted that by 2030, India will have 2,400 GCCs and that number can potentially increase to 2,550 as India emerges as the world’s technology and services hub. The total number of new GCC set-ups every year can jump up to 115 from the current 70. By 2030, the India GCC industry is expected to have a headcount of over 4.5 million people from the current base of about 1.9 million.
The trend of GCCs getting more work is evident as companies continue to expand their centres in India. A large US-based insurance company plans to grow its GCC in India to 500 people as well as a large American bank is looking to expand its presence in the finance and accounting operations in India in the next few months, people familiar with the matter said.

“The outlook of the GCC industry remains buoyant as companies look to set up their GCCs in India. GCCs are expanding their operations across different cities in India while exploring new areas of service and hiring talent with niche skill sets. With the increasing number of global leadership roles based in India, GCCs will continue to move up the value chain through innovation, product development and digital transformation,” said Arindam Sen, partner and GCC sector lead, EY India.
GCCs are typically involved in high-end work like solution architecture, design, and R&D as enterprises prefer to keep them in-house and outsource the development and maintenance-related work to service providers. To be sure, “services companies are also trying to up their game by moving into more products and platforms work. Many of the large providers are already creating and managing platforms as opposed to just providing services,” said Pillai. 

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

These are the non-IT sectors most eager to hire tech talent in India

Demand for medicines increasing in smaller towns across the country

Peak power demand met touches all-time high of 223.23 GW on June 9

Smartphone exports climb to 5th place among top 20 commodities based on IHS

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

Govt asks regulator CERC to begin process for coupling power exchanges

Topics :IT firmsMarketsTechnology

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story