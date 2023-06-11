IT services firms face stiff competition from GCCs on market share, talent

Over the last few years, about 30 per cent of the outsourcing work has moved to the GCCs and it is a “continuous process”, according to Harish Pillai, managing director, Randstad Sourceright, India and Japan.

The share of GCCs versus IT service providers in India was approximately 75 per cent in favour of service providers about a decade ago during 2012-13, according to Nitish Mittal, partner, Technology, Everest Group. “Now it has gone down to approximately 65 per cent but the overall market has grown at 8-10 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) to become almost 2.5 times in that time period. So, the share of GCCs has grown faster but the overall spend on both third-party IT, business process, and engineering services have increased significantly from a volume and value standpoint,” he said.