Indian pharma companies bank on 'mother brands' to boost revenue growth

An analysis by market research firm Pharmarack showed how such flagship brands have posted strong growth CAGR in the last five years, with some even doubling sales

Representational Image
Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Indian pharma companies are focussing on flagship products or mother brands under which they launch various new combinations to ensure robust revenue growth as well as therapy leadership.

An analysis by market research firm Pharmarack showed how such flagship brands have posted strong growth CAGR in the last five years, with some even doubling sales. 

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president, commercial at Pharmarack, said, “Mother brands are analogous to an aggressive player who has put in a lot of effort during the prime years of life but now continues to silently nurture the brand family to collectively cross newer benchmarks of success.”

She added that pharma companies are using flagship brands to develop strong therapy connections, move from low priced acute therapy to more premium priced chronic or sub-chronic therapy versions, and also using this as a launch pad for combinations with molecules going off-patent.

For example, Glenmark’s Telma brand containing Telmisartan was launched two decades ago in the Chronic segment and has since become a well-known brand for treating hypertension, heart failure, prevention of heart attack and stroke.

“Despite the introduction of multiple line extensions, Telma remains the strongest brand under the umbrella. Strong brand identity for the treatment of hypertension has supported success in the launch of multiple brands with the enhancement of Telmisartan with newer molecules for better management of hypertension. While Telma stays strong in its molecular market, the other brands in the family also enjoy a formidable market share,” Sapale said.

Telma Mother brand has 16 brands with a combined turnover of Rs 1036 crore. Similarly, Zerodol from Ipca started as a painkiller brand featuring Aceclofenac in the Acute segment. But combinations of this brand with Paracetamol, Tizanidine and Serratiopeptidase has enabled the brand to penetrate Dental, Muscle spasm segments as well as the market to tackle inflammation related conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Osteoarthritis.

“What began with plain Aceclofenac swiftly evolved into a diverse portfolio, leveraging relevant combinations to extend its presence beyond traditional pain relief. With strategic expansions, Zerodol successfully ventured into Gastro and Neuro segments, with Zerodol Spas & Zerodol PG broadening its scope of indication,” Pharmarack noted.

Nearly 40 percent of established or mother brands are from acute and chronic segments with sub-chronic segments comprising 20 per cent of the number of mother brands. 


Strong Mother brands have shown robust growth in last 5 years    
Mother Brand MAT sales Feb 2024 (Rs cr) 5 Year CAGR
Zerodol 1005 20%
Rosuvas 752 20%
Manforce 705 26%
Dexolac 547 27%
Unwanted 459 19%
Prega News 303 33%
Tresiba 270 39%
Novo Germina 233 80%
Neosporin 230 19%
     
MAT - Moving Annual Turnover
    
     
Close to 40% of the Number of Mother brands over Rs 200 Cr come from Acute and Chronic segments each    
Segment No. Of brands % share in overall Mother brands
Acute 61 42%
Chronic 55 38%
Sub-chronic 29 20%
     
     
     
Therapy segment Number of mother brands above Rs 200 cr  
Cardiac 22  
Anti-infectives 19  
Gastro-intestinal 20  
Anti-diabetic 20  
Vitamins 12  
Pain/analgesics 10  
Respiratory 20

Source: PharmaTrac MAT Feb 2024

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

