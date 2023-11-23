Indian pharma industry can grow to $450 bn by 2047: EY-OPPI report

The Indian pharmaceutical industry can grow to reach $450 billion by 2047 on the back of transformative innovation, fortification of manufacturing and quality standards, and pursuit of sustainable and equitable healthcare, according to a joint EY Parthenon-Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) report.

“The industry aims to achieve $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047, by expansion within the domestic market, spurred by the nation's economic growth and the heightened adoption of healthcare services, largely influenced by government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission,” the report stated.

Forecasted progression of market size of Indian pharma industry (from 2000)

Year Market Size 2000 $4 billion 2010 $17 billion 2022 $49 billion 2030 $130 billion 2040 $270 billion 2047 $470 billion

Sources: EY-OPPI Report, EY-FICCI reports

Speaking on the launch of the report, Suresh Subramanian, partner and national life sciences leader, EY Parthenon India, said that the report examines the industry’s potential to be an innovation powerhouse, play a crucial role in the global pharma supply chain, and ensure sustainable access to healthcare, with digitalization as a force multiplier.

The report involves interactions with 40 Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) from leading Indian and global pharmaceutical companies, with 30 per cent of respondents highlighting the need for a robust research and innovation system in place.

“There needs to be collaboration between the industry, academia, and government to advance research and innovation capabilities. More alignment and collaboration between different academic and government research organisations,” the report said.

The report mentioned the recently launched Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and Medtech sector (PRIP) scheme. “With a budget outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, the scheme will help to create an ecosystem of skills and capacities and give impetus to new talent through startups,” the report stated.

In addition to the potential offered by various government initiatives, the report also underscored the necessity for comprehensive programmes aimed at controlling and managing India’s most prevalent non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The EYP-OPPI study reported that NCDs account for around 66 per cent of deaths, which can be prevented if patients get the right care with government and industry-supported programmes.