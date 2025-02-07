Indian pharma market registers over 8% growth in January 2025: Pharmarack

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 8.7 per cent in January this year, with major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Among them, the cardiac, anti-diabetic, and gastrointestinal therapies saw high value growth of 10.9 per cent, 10.2 per cent, and 6.9 per cent, respectively, driving overall IPM growth.

Pharmarack added that the IPM also reported a positive 2.4 per cent unit growth this month.

Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT, which is the previous 12 months’ turnover) for IPM between February 2024 and January 2025 stood at 8.3 per cent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.23 trillion in IPM, while units in the domestic market grew by 0.6 per cent.

The MAT of leading therapy areas such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and anti-infectives, which constitute around 37 per cent of IPM, showed robust volume growth at 11.2 per cent, 10 per cent, and 5.8 per cent, respectively.

While top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in January 2025, players such as Torrent Pharma (15.7 per cent), Sun Pharma (13.7 per cent), Eris Lifesciences (13.7 per cent), Intas (13.2 per cent), and Dr Reddy’s (10.4 per cent) posted significant monthly value growth with bonus units at full value among the top 20 companies in the IPM.

GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin and USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP continued to be the top-selling medicine brands for the month as well as in MAT figures, with sales of Rs 825 crore and Rs 797 crore, respectively, over the last one year.