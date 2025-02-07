Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / L&T Finance to make gold loan biz foray with Rs 537 crore PFML buy

L&T Finance to make gold loan biz foray with Rs 537 crore PFML buy

The agreement is subject to necessary approvals and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing

gold loans
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) is entering into the gold loan business through the acquisition of Paul Merchants Finance (PMFL) gold loan portfolio in an all-cash deal for a consideration of Rs 537 crore.
 
The agreement is subject to necessary approvals and the fulfilment of all conditions precedent to closing.
 
The business transfer is expected to close by second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), the lender said in a statement, adding that the acquisition accelerates gold loan business time-to-scale by 36 months, providing approximately Rs 1,000 crore in assets under management and over 98,000 active customers in an easily integrable business profile.
 
“It also brings approximately 700 employees and 130 branches across states,” the lender said.
 
The gold loan franchise will be an addition to LTF’s portfolio of secured loan products. The proposed acquisition includes a fully operational network and security centre for 24/7 remote monitoring of all gold loan branches located in less penetrated markets like Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, it added.
 
Sudipta Roy, MD&CEO, LTF said, “The gold loan business undertaking will fill the gap of a secured high yield product in our portfolio in both rural and urban.”
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Beer industry brought in Rs 92,324 cr to GDP in 2023: Brewers association

Semiconductor manufacturing to be an important attraction of GIS: MP CM

Lab-grown diamond industry to continue with self-regulation: Piyush Goyal

DPIIT flags 259 tenders for violating public procurement norms in 2024

PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

Topics :L&T Financegold loans

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story