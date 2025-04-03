Home / Industry / News / Indian startups should aspire for international prominence: Piyush Goyal

Indian startups should aspire for international prominence: Piyush Goyal

The Startup Mahakumbh event is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Goyal also added that in Indian startups, the contribution of domestic investors should rise to have more skin in the game. (Photo: PTI)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in a sharp critique of the Indian startup ecosystem, urged startups to re-evaluate their purpose and true value and aim for international prominence.
 
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the second Startup Mahakumbh, Goyal said, “We need to go global and think big. When we look at deep tech, there are only about 1,000 startups in the ecosystem, and it is a disturbing sign. It is upon the startups to focus either on wealth creation in the short run or rising to the international scale.”
 
The Startup Mahakumbh event is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 5 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
 
He said Indian startups are more focused on food delivery apps and hyper-fast logistics.
 
Drawing a comparison between the startup ecosystem in India and China, Goyal said, “Our ambitions are to compete with the best in the world. The government has been talking with different countries to build a bridge between startups, but we cannot take grocery stores to them as our offerings for startups.”
 
He added that while resources in India are flowing towards hyper-fast logistics, the other side (China) is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and next-generation factories.

Goyal also added that in Indian startups, the contribution of domestic investors should rise to have more skin in the game. He said that more Indian investors than foreign investors should invest in homegrown startups.
 
The government also launched the Startup AI Challenge with a total funding pool of Rs 20 crore. Under the challenge, established and emerging startups will focus on key domains including cybersecurity, cryptography, and cyber forensics, among others, over 14 months.
 
Topics :Piyush GoyalArtificial intelligencestartup ecosystem

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

