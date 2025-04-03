Thai hospitality chain Dusit re-enters India, to focus on Tier-II, III mkts

Thai hospitality company Dusit Hotels and Resorts on Thursday announced plans to expand its presence in the country by launching its luxury and upper midscale brands, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III markets.

In its second innings in the country, the company has outlined plans to have 3,000 keys, with at least five operational properties in the coming three years.

Dusit Hotels and Resorts had first entered India in 2013 in a joint venture management contract with the Bird Group. However, the partnership ceased in 2017, and Dusit’s property in New Delhi was rebranded as Roseate Hotels and Resorts. Dusit joins Thailand's Minor Hotels as a second entrant in India from the South East Asian nation. Minor Hotels, which debuted its first luxury property — Anantara — in Jaipur last month, has aggressive plans to open 50 hotels in India in the next 10 years.

“India is one of the most important markets for us and represents an exceptional growth opportunity,” said Siradej Donavanik, vice-president – development (global), Dusit International. The company launched its DusitD2 brand in Fagu, Shimla in December last year, along with signing three other properties in Karnataka. Going forward, Dusit plans to tap into underserved locations and is preparing to launch six additional hotels across the country, including its upper midscale brand Dusit Princess in Raipur, Bhiwadi, Kolkata, and Lonavala. “We want to expand our network with local partners and focus on smaller markets in the country, where premium hospitality options remain limited despite strong demand,” Donavanik said.

The company will also open two boutique luxury properties under the recently introduced Dusit Collection brand — in Kasol and Manali — with 40 rooms each. According to hospitality consultancy companies Hotelivate and Horwath, India has about 200,000 branded hotel rooms, which is expected to grow to 300,000 branded rooms by 2030. While the company will work on an asset-light model, it is open to making investments if the right opportunity arises. “When we understand the market more and have more networks, we will put in more resources into the country. These, however, will be focused on the bigger metro cities,” Donavanik told Business Standard.