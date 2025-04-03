US ends duty free system for some imports; Indian ecommerce to study impact

India will have to figure out if President Donald Trump’s decision to end a system that allowed low-value imports from China and Hong Kong to enter the United States duty free will affect its booming ecommerce trade with the US. ALSO READ: India's shrimp exports to US seen badly hit due to high reciprocal tariffs “Following the Secretary of Commerce’s notification that adequate systems are in place to collect tariff revenue, President Trump is ending duty-free de minimis treatment for covered goods from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong starting May 2, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. EDT,” said the White House in a statement on Thursday (India time).

The de minimis system allowed products and merchandise under $800 to enter the US without any duty and with minimal inspections. Chinese ecommerce companies used it to send merchandise directly to customers in the US. The number of shipments using this system have swelled in recent years to reach 1.4 billion in 2024, according to a report by Reuters. Of such systems, almost 60 per cent came from China.

Impact on India

India is among the 100 countries that used the system and it is too early to understand what impact its elimination will have on the country’s ecommerce industry and the small businesses.

India’s de minimis threshold is Rs 5,000 or $60, significantly lower than other countries, according to media reports.

India’s e-commerce exports were at $4-$5 billion in FY23 and they expected to touch $200 billion by FY30, said a report by EY and ASSOCHAM. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade estimated that India ecommerce exports were at $2-$5 billion in 2024.

ALSO READ: China urges US to immediately lift tariffs, vows retaliation amid trade war Global ecommerce giants Amazon and Walmart have propelled such growth. Amazon said in December it plans to enable over $80 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports from India by 2030. This is four times more than its pledge of enabling $20 billion in ecommerce exports by 2025, reflecting what it says is the demand for ‘Made in India’ products.

According to Amazon, it had surpassed $8 billion in cumulative exports from India in 2023. It had achieved $5 billion worth of exports in 2022.

Walmart has said that it had surpassed $30 billion in cumulative sourcing from India over the span of over two decades. It is now targeting $10 billion in annual sourcing by 2027.