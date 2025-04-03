Trump jolt to US footwear majors may aid Tamil Nadu's rise as sourcing hub

President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions triggered panic in the US footwear market, as China and Vietnam together account for around 70 per cent of imports, with nearly 95 per cent of the market reliant on imported products. This could prove to be a significant advantage for Tamil Nadu, the emerging footwear hub in South Asia. The state has been witnessing a shift of suppliers from major non-leather footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok as part of the China Plus One strategy.

According to industry experts, the higher tariffs on China and Vietnam will turn out to be most beneficial for Tamil Nadu. However, one major concern for India will be its import dependence of around 90 per cent for raw materials.

On Thursday at 8:45 am, triggered by Trump’s decision, shares of almost all the footwear brands fell in the US market, with Nike down 13 per cent, Skechers 11 per cent, Wolverine Worldwide 6 per cent, and Under Armour around 5 per cent. In Europe, Puma and Adidas were also seeing notable declines of around 10 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. “Time has come for us to evolve into a global non-leather footwear destination as the world consumes around 85 per cent of such footwear. A lot of investments may come into India, especially in Tamil Nadu,” said N Mohan, director and chief executive officer (footwear business), Kothari Industrial Corporation. “The raw material ecosystem is still not developed. We need more government support,” Mohan added.

Global suppliers like Dean Shoes (Long Yin Investment), Pou Chen Corporation, Hong Fu Industrial Group, Zucca, Sports Gear, Oasis Footwear, Lengthy, ShoeTown (in partnership with Phoenix Kothari), and Apache have lined up investment plans in Tamil Nadu. The clients of Hong Fu include iconic brands Nike, Converse, Vans, Adidas, and Reebok. Hong Fu entered India last year with a Rs 1,500-crore footwear manufacturing facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam, nearly 85 km from Chennai. Based on the current structure, China is set to face a 54 per cent reciprocal tariff, Cambodia 49 per cent, Vietnam 46 per cent, and Indonesia 46 per cent. Nike makes 40 per cent of its products in Vietnam and 17 per cent in Cambodia.