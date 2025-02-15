Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Indian steel market may see dumping due to US tariffs: JSPL chairman Jindal

Indian steel market may see dumping due to US tariffs: JSPL chairman Jindal

US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports

Naveen Jindal, Naveen
Jindal said the Indian Steel Association has already filed application with the DGTR in this regard which is reviewing it. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic steel industry needs to be on guard as countries exporting to the US may divert shipments to India after the imposition of tariffs, an industry official said on Saturday.

With the tariffs announced by the US on steel and aluminium imports, countries sending shipments to America might dump products in India because of huge domestic demand, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) chairman Naveen Jindal said the Global Business Summit (GBS) here.

"So, for that, Indian steel industry would have to be protected from unfair exports happening into India," he cautioned.

US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports.

Jindal said the Indian Steel Association has already filed application with the DGTR in this regard which is reviewing it.

Indian steel makers have been consistently raising the issue of dumping of steel into Indian market from select group of countries which has impacted their competitiveness.

Also Read

JSW to invest Rs 1 trn in Maha's Gadchiroli for world's largest steel plant

Analysts see long term growth intact for Tata Steel after Q3 tops estimates

Brokerages split after JSW Steel Q3 results miss estimates; share down 4%

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production rises 2.3% to 7 MT in Q3

Indian steel mills struggle as cheap Chinese imports flood the market

The industry executive further said that he is hopeful of a positive decision soon.

As per official data, India's exports have shrunk 28.9 per cent to 3.99 million tonnes during the April-January period of FY25, compared to 5.61 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The country remained a net importer of steel with the inbound shipments rising over 20 per cent to 8.29 million tonnes during the April-January period of the current fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will set up deregulation commission to reduce govt's interference: PM Modi

PM Modi's US visit to strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties: CII

Liquor firms' body urges govt to curb dumping, grow global market

India must expand skilling in healthcare to meet global demand: VK Paul

$500 bn trade target with US to help boost India's exports: Exporters

Topics :Indian steel productionSteel productionsUS tariffs

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story