Indian Tea Association suggests quality grading system for packet tea

The Indian Tea Association (ITA) is proposing the introduction of a scientific quality grading system, ranging from one leaf to five leaf marks, to boost consumer trust.

Addressing the association’s annual general meeting on Friday, ITA chairman Hemant Bangur said recent research by the Tea Research Association (TRA) to assess the impact of leaf maturity on the quality of processed CTC tea showed that as leaves mature, the antioxidant activity decreases.

“This opens up the scope for a quality benchmarking code and redefining quality standards. Conclusive research can provide consumers with the knowledge to differentiate between various kinds of teas in terms of their qualitative and health-related advantages, as well as enable intervention through the introduction of a statutory scientific quality grading system with one leaf to five leaves mark,” he said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Bangur explained that when tea is manufactured from two leaves and a bud, it has the highest level of antioxidants, which decreases with three leaves or more.

“But the consumer doesn’t know that the quality is not the same and should be allowed to make an informed choice,” Bangur pointed out.

About 75 to 80 per cent of tea consumption has shifted to the packaged format. “We need to set up a committee consisting of the Tea Board, TRA, and external professionals who can scientifically analyse every single blend available in the market and give it a rating,” Bangur said.

The ITA chairman believes that this would enhance market competitiveness and consumer trust.

A demand-supply mismatch has been weighing on tea prices for some time. Bangur said at the meeting that sustainability cannot be achieved if average prices remain continuously below the cost of production. He noted that over the last decade, tea prices have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 2.88 per cent, trailing the escalating costs of inputs, which have increased at a CAGR of 10-12 per cent.

“Wages have surged by 117 per cent in Assam and 122 per cent in West Bengal over the last 10 years. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) projection of decadal price growth for teas from 2018 to 2027 indicates that prices in real terms would actually decline by 3.6 per cent, which effectively means negative margins,” he said.

Adverse weather conditions this year have impacted production. In North India, the crop decline was 63 million kg as of September. Bangur pointed out that although domestic prices have shown a surge recently, the substantial decline in crop wiped out gains and impacted earnings.