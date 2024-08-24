Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian telecom players targetting 10% share in 6G patents in next 3 yrs

Indian telecom players targetting 10% share in 6G patents in next 3 yrs

Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant "Standards Community"

telecom
The telecom operators sought a supportive policy framework to encourage investments. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Indian telecom players are targeting a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next three years, an official statement said on Saturday.

Telecom industry players have proposed to systematically align research to 'India's needs' and put in place a vibrant "Standards Community".

The proposal came up during the second meeting of Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) which was chaired by union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

"Industry leaders proposed systematically aligning research to India's needs' and put in place a vibrant 'Standards Community' targeting a share of 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards in the next 3 years," the statement said.

During the first SAC on telecom operators, certain focus areas were identified.

Deliberations on international standards and India's share in Intellectual Property and Standard Essential Patent (SEP), connectivity gaps in telecom and quality of telecom services were held in the meeting.

"India has already taken various initiatives like launch of Bhart6G Vision and Bhart6G Alliance, patent and IPR support framework, commissioning of testbeds, etc., and country can aspire for achieving 10 per cent of all 6G patents and one-sixth contributions to global standards promoting India's needs. SAC proposed a 3-year roadmap for achieving it," the statement said.

The SAC emphasises on India becoming a deep-tech leader, penetration of both wireline and intelligent wireless broadband networks, with reliable connectivity.

"Minister Shri Scindia asked the SAC members to define a critical path to achieve the targets discussed and to define roles they see for different stakeholders, including the government, in achieving the same. He also exhorted TSPs to take all necessary measures to ensure that citizens get good quality telecom services," the statement said.

Reliance Jio Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi, Tejas Networks' Chairman of the Board of Directors, N G Subramaniam and industry body COAI Director General S P Kochhar attended the meeting.

The telecom operators sought a supportive policy framework to encourage investments towards the path of 100 per cent broadband coverage in the country.


First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

