Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Telecom minister Scindia asks telcos to take lead in 6G development

Telecom minister Scindia asks telcos to take lead in 6G development

Industry sources said issues related to over-the-top players like bringing them under licence regime, levying fair usage charges on big mobile applications was not raised in the meeting

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in second advisory committee meeting with telecom operators on Friday asked them to take lead in the development of 6G technology.

According to sources, who were present in the meeting, telecom operators reiterated their old demand of easing right of way permits, rationalisation of power tariffs and lowering of levies in the meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Had a productive meeting with the Advisory Group of Telecom Service providers. Discussed issues pertaining to quality of services, India's 6G vision and promoting research and development to take our sector to new heights of development," Scindia said on social media platform X.

Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal, Digital Communications Commission member (Finance) Manish Sinha and other senior officials from the Department of Telecom were present at the meeting.

Reliance Jio Managing Director Pankaj Pawar, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi, Tejas Networks' Chairman of the Board of Directors, N G Subramaniam and industry body COAI Director General S P Kochhar also attended the meeting.

Industry sources said issues related to over-the-top players like bringing them under licence regime, levying fair usage charges on big mobile applications was not raised in the meeting.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Telecom minister to meet telcos and internet service providers on Tuesday

Modi govt 3.0 cabinet: Jyotiraditya Scindia becomes new telecom minister

Scindia to inaugurate Jindal Stainless' 1st green hydrogen plant on Feb 27

Deposit mobilisation not a challenge for bank: SBI chief Dinesh Khara

Premium

Chandrayaan-3: India must leverage this giant leap for Global South

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaScindiaTelecom industry

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story