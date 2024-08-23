Telecom minister Scindia asks telcos to take lead in 6G development

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in second advisory committee meeting with telecom operators on Friday asked them to take lead in the development of 6G technology.

According to sources, who were present in the meeting, telecom operators reiterated their old demand of easing right of way permits, rationalisation of power tariffs and lowering of levies in the meeting.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Had a productive meeting with the Advisory Group of Telecom Service providers. Discussed issues pertaining to quality of services, India's 6G vision and promoting research and development to take our sector to new heights of development," Scindia said on social media platform X.