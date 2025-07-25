Indian vegetable oil body demands review of Nepal imports, packaging rules

The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA) on Friday called on the government to review duty-free imports of refined oils from Nepal and reinstate standardised packaging for edible oils, saying current policies hurt domestic processors.

The demands came at the end of a two-day global roundtable marking IVPA's 50th anniversary, where the industry body highlighted concerns over Nepal's exports flooding northern and northeastern Indian markets.

"This not only undercuts domestic processors and refiners but also suppresses farmgate prices for oilseeds and contributes to underutilisation of processing capacities," IVPA said in a statement.

The association proposed channelling zero-duty imports through government agencies like the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) and other state agencies as a potential solution.