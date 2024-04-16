Home / Industry / News / Indians would prefer using super app to access digital services: Report

Indians would prefer using super app to access digital services: Report

Single app would be 'strategic avenue' for companies to attract subscribers, it says

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Almost 90 per cent of consumers in India would prefer a single or a so-called super app to access digital services in media and non-media categories, according to a report by Accenture.

"Partnerships in lifestyle bundles (through single app access) could emerge as a strategic avenue for traditional players, offering a streamlined path to attract and keep subscribers,” said the ‘Media Thrive Index’ report on Tuesday.

Consumer spending on lifestyle services and products is to be worth $3.5 trillion by 2030 in 10 countries including India. That is an opportunity for international companies like Amazon, Walmart and Apple that already offer multiple services like streaming, travel, gaming, storage and shopping under a single app or bundle.

In India, the Tata group is attempting bundled services through its super app called Neu. Reliance, another conglomerate, has been experimenting with bundling multiple services under its Jio brand.

The report had insights on changing media consumption preferences in the world and in India, a country where around 35 per cent consumers struggle to navigate between different entertainment services, apps and devices.

“While the media industry is growing, the industry players are not. This essentially means that the value is shifting elsewhere. It is amply clear that incremental actions taken with a survivalist mentality will not help media companies thrive in the future,” said Neeraj Sharma, managing director and lead for Accenture’s media industry in growth markets.

The report questioned 6,000 respondents in 10 countries, including 500 in India, about their media consumption behaviour.

- 72% consumers in 10 countries say recommended media content does not match their interests

- 65% of consumers in India cancel, resubscribe to services based on content

- 63% of Indian consumers cancelled more subscriptions last year than they did in 2022

- Two-thirds of Indian consumers find user-generated content to be as entertaining as traditional media

Topics :AccentureApps

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

