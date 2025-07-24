India's spiritual circuits to benefit as Chinese tourists make a comeback

The Indian tourism sector has cheered the government's move to resume issuing visas to Chinese nationals after a hiatus of five years, while calling for “concentrated efforts” to attract tourists from the neighbouring country, who had formed 27 per cent of the total foreign tourist footfall to India in 2019. “It is a good move. China is one of our major trade partners, and tourism, which fosters people to people interaction, could lead to greater cooperation and understanding. But mere liberalisation of the visa regime is not enough. There should be a concentrated effort to create and actively promote itineraries and experiences geared to attract Chinese tourists,” said Ajay Prakash, vice president of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH).

India had received around 300,000 Chinese tourists in 2019, after which the Covid-19 pandemic prompted countries to close borders. "Chinese tourists accounted for nearly 27 per cent of total foreign tourist arrivals to India in 2019, and we are very glad to welcome this move from the government as China is an important source market for the country," said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which has been pushing for this for the past three years. In 2018, a survey conducted by Hotels.com and Chinese International Travel Monitor, said that Delhi and Mumbai were the top most visited Indian cities for Chinese tourists.

However, the Taj Mahal in Agra took the cake as the most favoured site. “Chinese tourists mostly used to visit in big groups and enjoyed the variety of experiences that India offers. The golden triangle, made up of Delhi, Jaipur and Agra, was among the most sought after tours from these groups,” said a tour operator who did not wish to be named. Now, with the evolution of spiritual tourism in the country, the Buddhist spiritual corridors coming up in Bihar, connecting the ancient Vishnupad and Mahabodhi temples, there will be heightened interest from the Chinese traveller, say industry experts.

The Embassy of India in China announced on Wednesday that Chinese nationals can apply for Indian visas from Thursday (July 24, 2025) after completing an online application and obtaining an appointment at the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou. This move comes on the heels of China resuming the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in June this year.