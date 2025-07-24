Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

Former finance secretary and Department of Economic Affairs secretary Ajay Seth on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

The appointment comes after the vacancy was created following Debasish Panda completing his term in March this year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ajay Seth, IAS (KN:1987) (Retd), former finance secretary and secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, to the post of chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.