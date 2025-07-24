Home / Industry / News / Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

Ajay Seth, former finance secretary and G20 finance track lead, appointed as Irdai chairman for three years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier

Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary
Ajay Seth's career spans over three decades and he has significant expertise in public finance, taxation and social sector administration
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Former finance secretary and Department of Economic Affairs secretary Ajay Seth on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
The appointment comes after the vacancy was created following Debasish Panda completing his term in March this year.
 
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ajay Seth, IAS (KN:1987) (Retd), former finance secretary and secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, to the post of chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement. 
 
A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Seth was the officer-in-charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 (G20) under India’s presidency. He is credited with heading initiatives such as India’s first sovereign green bond issuance and the creation of the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat.
 
Seth holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ateneo de Manila University.
 
His career spans over three decades and he has significant expertise in public finance, taxation and social sector administration.
 
The bureaucrat gained recognition for his work in transforming Karnataka’s commercial tax administration, for which he received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2013.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

