'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday shared a detailed list of state-specific ‘Made in India’ products poised to benefit from the newly signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
In a post on X, Goyal said, “UK rolls out the red carpet for ‘Made in India’,” as he posted an infographic highlighting goods from across Indian states that will now get easier access to the UK market.
UK rolls out the red carpet for 'Made In India' ????????????????#IndiaUKFTA pic.twitter.com/p55c2mKqi5— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 24, 2025
Also Read
The FTA, officially signed between India and the United Kingdom, marks a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations. While the agreement involves a wide range of tariff reductions and regulatory relaxations, Goyal’s post brought public attention to the practical, region-specific outcomes that could transform export ecosystems across the country.
Gains from India-UK FTA: State-wise list
The infographic presents a diverse spread of Indian products across states that are set to benefit from zero-duty or reduced-duty access to the UK. Here's a snapshot of key items:
The granular product mapping showcases how regional economies—from handicrafts in Bihar to IT hubs in the South—stand to gain, offering new opportunities for MSMEs and traditional industries.
Signed after years of negotiation, the India-UK FTA aims to double bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030, from around $56 billion at present. The deal slashes tariffs across nearly 99 per cent of traded goods and opens up greater mobility for Indian professionals.
India-UK FTA: Key takeaways
Safeguarding domestic interests
Despite wide-ranging liberalisation, India has ensured that sensitive categories such as dairy, apples, edible oils, and oats are excluded from duty concessions. This balance aims to protect domestic producers while tapping into export-led growth.