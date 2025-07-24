Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump wants Musk's firms to thrive in US, says he won't pull subsidies

Trump wants Musk's firms to thrive in US, says he won't pull subsidies

Musk's SpaceX had been considered a frontrunner to build out Trump's $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense shield and remains a natural choice for key elements of the project

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's statement follows a public clash with his former close ally on June 5 over his tax bill. (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not destroy Elon Musk's companies by taking away federal subsidies and that he wants the billionaire tech-entrepreneur's businesses to thrive. 
"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon's companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large scale subsidies he receives from the US Government. This is not so," Trump said in a social media post. "I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE." 
Trump's statement follows a public clash with his former close ally on June 5 over his tax bill. 
Musk warned Tesla investors on Wednesday that US 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard's claims of anti-Trump conspiracy not supported by documents

Gaza strip, Palestinians, refugee

Aid groups warn of starvation in Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 29: Officials

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Judge bars ICE from taking Garcia into custody if he's released from jail

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin tells embassies to limit criticism of foreign elections

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin gives Medicaid recipients' personal data to US immigration

government cuts in support for electric vehicle makers could lead to a "few rough quarters" for the company. 
A week after the spat in June, Reuters reported the White House had directed the Defense Department and NASA to gather details on billions of dollars in SpaceX contracts to ready possible retaliation against the businessman and his companies. 
Musk spent more than a quarter of a billion dollars to help Trump win November's presidential election and led the Department of Government Efficiency's chaotic effort to slash the budget and cut the federal workforce. 
The Tesla CEO left the administration in late May to refocus on his tech empire. 
Trump and Musk fell out shortly afterward when Musk openly denounced the Republican president's tax-cut and spending bill, leading to threats by Trump to cancel billions of dollars worth of federal government contracts with Musk's companies. 
Musk's SpaceX had been considered a frontrunner to build out Trump's $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense shield and remains a natural choice for key elements of the project. 
But sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week that the administration is expanding its search for partners to build Golden Dome as tensions with Musk threaten SpaceX's dominance in the program.
 

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

S&P raises Pakistan's sovereign rating to 'B-' as fiscal outlook improves

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Explained: Why Thailand and Cambodia are clashing over ancient temples

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

At least 9 killed, 14 injured in Thailand-Cambodia border clash

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Russian passenger plane crashes near Tynda; all onboard feared dead

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang won over Trump who wanted to split his company

Topics : Elon Musk Trump Tesla Elon Musk Subsidies US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon