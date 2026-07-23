IndiGo offers commitments in abuse-of-dominance case; CCI seeks comments

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday invited public comments on a commitment proposal submitted by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates IndiGo, in an abuse-of-dominance investigation arising from the widespread flight disruptions experienced in December 2025.

The commitment proposal by IndiGo proposes constituting a Crisis Management Group virtually within 15 minutes of a large-scale disruption and physically activating it at the command centre within one hour.

During a large-scale disruption causing cancellation of flights, IndiGo said it would undertake measures for planning and executing network adjustments to regularise operations.

A "large-scale disruption" has been defined by the airline as cancellation of more than 30 per cent of the airline's planned capacity for a day, excluding cancellations caused by circumstances beyond its control, such as adverse weather, technical failures, regulatory restrictions, crew strikes, airport closures and other force majeure events.

For affected passengers, the airline has proposed alternative flights within 48 to 72 hours without additional charges or fare differences. Passengers who do not accept the alternative arrangement, or cannot be accommodated, would receive automatic refunds within a defined period and compensation under applicable Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) requirements. In its commitment proposal, IndiGo has offered not to charge fares above the tariff ranges most recently filed with the DGCA for fresh bookings during a large-scale disruption until capacity is restored. The aviation company stressed in its application that the December disruptions were an isolated event caused by a combination of unforeseen circumstances and that its conduct did not produce anti-competitive effects. It has nevertheless offered the commitments to address the Commission's preliminary concerns and reduce passenger inconvenience.

IndiGo said that a dedicated customer grievance "war room" would operate round the clock during such disruptions, with complaints proposed to be resolved, on average, within 48 to 72 hours. The antitrust watchdog had ordered an investigation against IndiGo based on prima facie evidence of abuse of dominant position on February 4, 2026. The Commission, in its order, noted that by cancelling thousands of flights constituting a significant portion of the scheduled capacity, IndiGo effectively withheld its service from the market, creating an artificial scarcity and limiting consumer access to air travel during peak demand. The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced Sections 48A and 48B of the Act to create a settlement and commitment mechanism. The mechanism allows companies facing antitrust investigations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.