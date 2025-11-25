Home / Industry / News / CPPIB-backed IndoSpace adds six new logistics parks in India for ₹3,000 cr

CPPIB-backed IndoSpace adds six new logistics parks in India for ₹3,000 cr

The acquisition adds 9 msf of leasable space across major cities and expands IndoSpace Core's portfolio to 22 msf, reinforcing its position in India's industrial and logistics market

IndoSpace, Logistics park
The six assets collectively span 380 acres with a leasable area of about 9 million square feet (msf), adding to IndoSpace Core’s portfolio of fully developed, income-generating parks | Image: https://www.indospace.in/north-zone/
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndoSpace Core, a joint venture between Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and IndoSpace, has acquired six industrial and logistics parks valued at Rs 3,000 crore.
 
The Canadian pension fund, which has a 93 per cent stake in IndoSpace Core, will commit Rs 1,400 crore to fund the acquisition. The joint venture was established in 2017 to acquire and develop logistics facilities across India.
 
“This acquisition strengthens IndoSpace Core’s position as India’s largest operator of stabilised industrial and logistics real estate,” IndoSpace noted.
 
The six assets collectively span 380 acres with a leasable area of about 9 million square feet (msf), adding to IndoSpace Core’s portfolio of fully developed, income-generating parks. These projects are located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.
 
“India’s logistics sector continues to benefit from strong structural growth, driven by urbanisation and the expanding manufacturing footprint. Our longstanding partnership with IndoSpace has enabled us to capture high-quality opportunities in this space. We believe this acquisition will deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries,” said Hari Krishna V, managing director, head of real estate India and Mumbai office head, CPP Investments.
 
Anshuman Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, IndoSpace, said: “This transaction reflects how India’s logistics sector has evolved into a long-term investment story driven by stable demand and institutional confidence. With over 60 msf developed and under development, IndoSpace has established itself as the largest player in India’s industrial and logistics real estate sector. This acquisition further reinforces the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments, built on a shared belief in India’s potential as a global hub.”
 
Following this transaction, IndoSpace Core’s portfolio will expand to 22 msf of leasable area across 948 acres, serving over 120 global and domestic companies across six major industrial hubs: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.
 
Singh noted that IndoSpace’s strategy is to remain capital-efficient and proactive in pursuing new development opportunities. “As India cements its status as a global manufacturing hub, we are witnessing increasing demand for high-quality, compliant and sustainable infrastructure. This is precisely where we envisage our next phase of growth unfolding.”
 
The investment comes at a time when India’s industrial and warehousing sector has been witnessing an upcycle driven by third-party logistics and e-commerce. According to Colliers, in the first nine months of 2025, the cumulative demand across the top eight Indian markets reached 26.5 msf, up 11 per cent year-on-year.
 
During the same period, grade A space uptake was at an all-time high, despite global players remaining cautious amid ongoing trade frictions, signalling sustained momentum, the sector’s strong fundamentals and continued occupier interest across key industrial and warehousing markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Working on Jan Vishwas Bill-3 to decriminalise minor biz offences: Goyal

ASK CLAF-I launches ₹500 cr equity platform to invest in branded homes

J&K has almost 1 billion tonnes of limestone reserves: GSI official

Premium

Losing buzz: Liquor firms in Telangana buckle under unpaid state bills

NBFCs face funding pressure despite healthy outlook: Crisil Ratings

Topics :IndoSpaceCPPIBlogistics parksLogistics industryReal Estate

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story