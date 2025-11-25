ASK CLAF-I launches ₹500 cr equity platform to invest in branded homes

ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund-I (CLAF-I) – a collaboration between ASK Property Fund and India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) – has established a Rs 500 crore equity platform with Amavi by Clarks, a branded residences venture.

What will the new ASK–Sotheby’s–Amavi platform invest in?

This collaboration will invest equity capital in branded luxury second homes across hills, lakes and spiritual destinations. The first set of projects has been identified in locations around the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR). The platform aims to deploy equity capital to create rare residential assets in exceptional destinations—delivering elevated design, premium hospitality and lasting value for discerning buyers, the fund noted.

ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund I is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under the Sebi AIF Regulations. The fund plans to immediately start deploying funds as per its investment strategy and aims to raise a total of Rs 1,500 crore, including a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore, towards its final close. Why are UHNIs driving demand for luxury second homes? Amit Bhagat, co-founder, chief executive officer and managing director (MD), ASK Property Fund, said, “India’s ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs) are increasingly drawn to luxury second homes, and our platform is designed to unlock rare, high-value opportunities in this space. These developments are poised to deliver strong project-level profitability. The fund will benefit significantly from India Sotheby’s International Realty’s deep understanding of the luxury market, its transaction expertise, and its proven ability to unlock value and optimise returns for investors.”

ASK Curated Luxury Assets Fund I is dedicated exclusively to investing in high-end residential developments across major cities, holiday homes and second-home destinations—including religious and spiritual hubs. What is ASK Property Fund’s broader investment focus? Further, ASK Property Fund is the alternate asset investment arm of the ASK group, set up to manage and advise real estate-dedicated funds. The focus is on private equity investments in the self-liquidating residential segment. Property Fund has raised over Rs 8,500 crore since 2009, and its investor base includes family offices, UHNIs, high net worth individuals and institutions. What do the partners say about this collaboration?

Amit Goyal, MD, India Sotheby’s International Realty, said, “This platform brings the India Sotheby’s International Realty ethos to a new asset class—branded luxury villas in rare, sought-after destinations. Together, we aim to deliver a new generation of branded villa developments that seamlessly blend investment potential with elevated, experiential living.” Apurv Kumar, founder – Amavi by Clarks and MD – Clarks Group of Hotels, said, “We are excited to be part of this platform. At Amavi by Clarks, our focus is on delivering hospitality-led, premium and de-risked leisure home assets backed by strong governance, trusted partners and strategic capital. This platform truly reflects that commitment.”