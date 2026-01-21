FICCI reappoints GSK Velu as Tamil Nadu State Council chairman for FY26

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has announced the re-appointment of GSK Velu as Chairman of the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2025–2026, marking his fifth consecutive year at the helm of the council.

Who is GSK Velu and what roles does he hold?

Velu is chairman and managing director of the Trivitron Group of Companies, Neuberg Diagnostics and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. He is also director and shareholder at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, director and shareholder at Apollo Dental and Apollo Dialysis, and general and lending partner at Stakeboat Capital. In addition, he serves as honorary consul to the Republic of Estonia in India. His continued appointment reflects FICCI’s confidence in his ability to provide strategic direction at the intersection of healthcare, manufacturing, investment and policy.

What has been Velu’s contribution to healthcare and industry? A distinguished healthcare entrepreneur and industry leader, Dr Velu brings decades of experience in building affordable, high-quality healthcare and diagnostics solutions. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India’s healthcare manufacturing and diagnostics ecosystem, while actively promoting innovation, indigenous capability building and industry–academia collaboration. His leadership has been recognised through several national and international accolades. What did Velu say on his re-appointment? Commenting on his re-appointment, Velu said, “It is an honour to continue serving as Chairman of the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the fifth consecutive year. Tamil Nadu stands at a critical inflection point—where manufacturing excellence, healthcare innovation and policy collaboration must converge to create scalable, globally competitive outcomes. I look forward to working closely with industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to strengthen the state’s position as a preferred destination for healthcare manufacturing, med-tech innovation and knowledge-driven growth.”