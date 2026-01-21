New national policy pegs ₹200 trn investment for power sector by 2047

The government on Wednesday put out the draft of a new policy that projects the country’s power sector will need ₹50 trillion in investments by 2032 and ₹200 trillion by 2047, proposing ambitious reforms in generation, transmission and distribution.

The National Electricity Policy seeks to make the sector financially viable, increase per capita power consumption to 4,000 kilowatt-hour by 2047, and promote competition in supply, apart from increasing the share of non-fossil capacity.

“Distribution companies have accumulated losses of around ₹6.9 trillion, and outstanding debt has reached ₹7.18 trillion. Tariffs are still not cost reflective and cross-subsidisation has resulted in high industrial tariffs, undermining global competitiveness of Indian industry," the policy said.

The power ministry proposed phasing out the monopoly in the distribution sector by allowing multiple players in the same supply area, apart from promoting public private partnership and listing distribution utilities. “Tariff orders must be issued before the commencement of each financial year, and true-up orders for the previous financial year issued within the current financial year. Distribution and supply tariffs must be clearly separated. Regulatory proceedings must be concluded within 120 days,” said the policy. The policy proposed that from FY 2026-27, state commissions must ensure that tariffs fully reflect costs without creating regulatory assets. Tariffs must be linked to a suitable index for automatic annual revision, which operates if no tariff order is passed by the State Commission.