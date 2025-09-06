Home / Industry / News / Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

Laura Loomer says US President Trump is considering stopping IT work from being outsourced to India; she adds this could bring call centre jobs back to the US

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Far-right activist Laura Loomer said US President Donald Trump is considering blocking American companies from outsourcing work to Indian IT firms. If implemented, the move could hit India hard, as the IT sector is a key part of the country’s economy and relies heavily on contracts from US companies. It could also lead to job losses in technical, support, and backend roles.
 
“President Trump is now considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies,” Loomer wrote in a post on X.
 
Loomer added that Americans may no longer need to press a number to listen in English when calling customer service. “In other words, you don’t need to press 2 for English anymore,” she wrote, adding, “Make Call Centres American Again!” 

  Calls for tariffs on foreign outsourcing

 
Earlier, US activist Jack Posobiec suggested that all “foreign remote workers” and outsourcing should face tariffs.
 
“Tariff the foreign remote workers. All outsourcing should be tariffed. Countries must pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US the same way as goods. Apply across industries, levelled as necessary per country,” he said.
 
  This comes amid Trump’s broad tariff actions, with countries such as India and Brazil hit by some of the highest rates, reaching up to 50 per cent.
 
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared to support this idea, reposting Posobiec’s message on X. In another post, he wrote, “It’s tariff time. Outsourcing to countries like India contributes to wage and employment suppression for American workers.”     
 

Modi hails Trump’s remarks

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed President Trump’s comments on the state of India-US relations. He said he shared the American leader’s positive view of the partnership.
 
In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”
 
Modi’s remarks came after Trump described the relationship with India as “special,” even while expressing concerns over New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil.
 
Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump emphasised his personal rapport with Modi. “I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great prime minister, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment,” he said.  He added that "there’s nothing to worry about” since both countries “just have moments on occasion".

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra Modiindia jobsIT jobsOutsourcingUnited StatesUS India relations BS Web ReportsIndo-US ties

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

