Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

Far-right activist Laura Loomer said US President Donald Trump is considering blocking American companies from outsourcing work to Indian IT firms. If implemented, the move could hit India hard, as the IT sector is a key part of the country’s economy and relies heavily on contracts from US companies. It could also lead to job losses in technical, support, and backend roles.

“President Trump is now considering blocking US IT companies from outsourcing their work to Indian companies,” Loomer wrote in a post on X.

Loomer added that Americans may no longer need to press a number to listen in English when calling customer service. “In other words, you don’t need to press 2 for English anymore,” she wrote, adding, “Make Call Centres American Again!”

Calls for tariffs on foreign outsourcing Earlier, US activist Jack Posobiec suggested that all “foreign remote workers” and outsourcing should face tariffs. “Tariff the foreign remote workers. All outsourcing should be tariffed. Countries must pay for the privilege of providing services remotely to the US the same way as goods. Apply across industries, levelled as necessary per country,” he said. This comes amid Trump’s broad tariff actions, with countries such as India and Brazil hit by some of the highest rates, reaching up to 50 per cent. ALSO READ: Will buy Russian oil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman as US turns up the heat White House trade adviser Peter Navarro appeared to support this idea, reposting Posobiec’s message on X. In another post, he wrote, “It’s tariff time. Outsourcing to countries like India contributes to wage and employment suppression for American workers.”