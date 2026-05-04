Industry body seeks nodal authority for recycling, flags policy gaps

The Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) has called for the creation of a centralised nodal authority or a dedicated ministry for recycling and circular economy, citing structural bottlenecks that are hindering effective policy implementation.

Drawing from industry experience, MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said frequent administrative transfers across ministries disrupt policy continuity, leading to inconsistent interpretation of regulations, delays in execution, and a disconnect between policy intent and outcomes.

He was speaking at the Paryavaran Niti Manthan organised by MRAI in association with NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Monday.

To address these issues, he proposed a unified institutional mechanism. “Such a mechanism would ensure continuity in leadership, faster decision-making, better inter-ministerial coordination, and streamlined compliance processes,” Mehta said, adding that the sector is currently governed by multiple ministries and regulatory bodies, resulting in fragmented oversight and operational inefficiencies.

MRAI is the apex national association, representing the interests of the recycling industry with over 1,800 registered members, including most regional trade and product associations. The industry body comprises over 25,000 small and medium enterprises, which in turn directly and indirectly employ 25 lakh people in the recycling industry. The industry body said that despite India having a strong and forward-looking policy architecture for recycling, the key challenge lies in execution. “India has developed some of the most forward-looking policies in the recycling space. The intent is clear and commendable. However, the real challenge lies in ensuring consistent and effective implementation on the ground,” Mehta said.

MRAI also highlighted the complex nature of the recycling ecosystem, pointing to fragmented supply chains, the integration of informal and formal sectors, fluctuating material flows, and global trade linkages, which require specialised institutional understanding. On policy tools, the association called for a calibrated approach to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). While endorsing EPR as an effective mechanism, it cautioned against a one-size-fits-all framework, particularly in high-value, market-driven segments such as non-ferrous metals, where excessive regulatory intervention could disrupt efficient systems. It recommended material-specific EPR frameworks aligned with existing ecosystem efficiencies. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has launched a new EPR portal expected to onboard around 50 lakh members for solid waste management, marking a step towards digitising the sector. “Under the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022, the framework has transitioned from a collection-based to a recycling-based approach, expanding its scope to over 100 categories of electronic equipment,” said Bharat Sharma, Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, while addressing the audience at the same event.